Adele requested for Spotify to remove the shuffle option on her ‘30′ album. Now, it’s no more.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 23: Adele performs at Mt Smart Stadium on March 23, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

If you’re listening to Adele’s new album, “30″ on Spotify, you may notice something a bit odd -- you can’t shuffle the songs.

The shuffle button has been removed, and no, it’s not on accident. The renowned musician actually requested that the music streaming platform remove the option for her listeners to enjoy the songs in her intended order.

“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended,” Adele said in a Tweet.

And sure enough, Spotify listened!

Anything for you 🙏✨ — Spotify (@Spotify) November 21, 2021

“Anything for you,” the streaming platform replied on Twitter.

If you aren’t a fan of certain songs on the album, you can still skip to the next one. However, the shuffle option for that album specifically is no more.

The “30″ album is Adele’s fourth studio album and includes hits “Easy On Me,” “I Drink Wine” and other fan favorites, according to an article from People Magazine. The album also follows the singer’s recent divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Ad

You can listen to Adele’s latest album on Spotify, Apple Music and any other music streaming service.

More on KSAT:

These are the 10 most emotional Adele songs, in case you need a good cry