Here’s who is playing at the Austin City Limits this year

The Austin City Limits on Tuesday announced the lineup for the 2022 music festival, and it includes some heavy-hitters.

P!NK, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X are the headliners for the festival, which runs Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park.

Other performers include Phoenix (weekend two only), Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast, The Marías, ZHU and Lil Durk (weekend one only).

Here’s the full list of announced performers:

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🤠 Tickets on sale TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/Lo072i7sFt pic.twitter.com/JZ0Po4kay6 — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 10, 2022

The day-by-day lineup has yet to be released, but people can start buying three-day tickets now.

Three-day general admission starts at $295, and there are layaway plans available. The VIP, hotel and platinum packages are upwards of $1,400.

Click here to see the ticket options.

Last year, ACL required proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to attend the festival. Organizers have not said if that will be the case this year.

“Please be informed that preventative health measures (e.g. proof of negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination, masks) may be required for this show,” the ACL website states. “Details of any necessary measures will be communicated as early as possible and will be shared on the event/venue website and social media channels.”