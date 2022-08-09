Celebrities react to the death of Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images)

Australian singer, songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday, according to social media posts made by her husband on her behalf.

Newton-John had been battling breast cancer for over 30 years.

Newton-John had an incredible career as a musician, with such hits like “Physical” and “Magic,” but as everyone knows, she was most well known for playing Sandy in the movie musical “Grease.”

When the news broke of her death, it seems that the entire world was in shock and saddened by the news, with many people who knew her personally describing her as effortlessly kind and a ray of light.

Her “Grease” costar, John Travolta, wrote on Instagram, “You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Here are some more posts made by her friends or people that admired her.

Kylie Minogue

Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER pic.twitter.com/3nE8PVDFLy — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 8, 2022

Rod Stewart

My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.

RIP Olivia

Sir Rod pic.twitter.com/Suleq8JSkX — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 8, 2022

Mariah Carey

I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to "Hopelessly Devoted To You." This is a moment I will never ever forget. pic.twitter.com/P4jsfV9Dsp — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 9, 2022

Sheryl Crow

Sad to hear of Olivia Newton-John’s passing. She was a beautiful artist and a brave warrior as she battled breast cancer with grace. Rest In Peace, Olivia. pic.twitter.com/Tr2PCD5Tnp — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 9, 2022

Viola Davis

Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/eaS2wmURIh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 8, 2022

Rebel Wilson

Love and Light ONJ 💗 you are a true legend, a great woman, a hero 💗 pic.twitter.com/4KpOoU5wRf — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) August 9, 2022

Cyndi Lauper

I’m so sorry to hear the news about #OliviaNewtonJohn. She was such a nice person and a radiant bright light. She will be missed 🙏😔 — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) August 8, 2022

Andy Cohen

Pink