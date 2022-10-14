The ‘Rocky Horror Show’ is coming to a San Antonio stage

KSAT gets a backstage look at the upcoming production of Rocky Horror Picture Show

San Antonio – It’s astounding, “The Rocky Horror Show” the musical is coming back to The Harlequin theatre after 47 years.

Time is fleeting for you to see the live production based on the 1975 feature film.

What makes this production unique is the audience is encouraged to participate by yelling out callbacks of phrases said to specific lines in the show.

The Harlequin Theater's cast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show (KSAT 2022)

You can also expect a live rock band to make sure madness takes its toll.

But listen closely, the show is on a limited schedule of Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 14th to Oct. 29th at 8 p.m.

All of The Harlequin’s productions are open to the public, but because it is located on Ft. Sam Houston, all civilian reservations must be made by Tuesday at 5 pm to get access for the weekend shows.

For more details about the show and to get tickets click here.