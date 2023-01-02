Bad Bunny changes lyrics to ‘Yonaguni,’ giving fans more time to start the new year off right

Bad Bunny performs at Allstate Arena on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

As the most streamed artist in the world, Bad Bunny fans eagerly waited to enter 2023 “bien cabrón” as the artist sang in his song,” Yonaguni.” However, some fans did not start on the right foot.

Benito surprised fans with the change in lyrics through his official TikTok account on Sunday, January 1.

The Puerto Rican singer uploaded a short video changing the infamous lyrics of “Yoguani.” The change came after some fans did not start the new year off right and asked the star for an extension.

The original lyric reads, “Y empezar el 2023 bien cabrón” translating in English to kick off 2023 awesome.

In his TikTok video, Benito sang “Y empezar el 2026 bien cabrón.”

Bad Bunny told fans there you go, three more years... HAPPY 2023 with his caption “ahí tienen, les di 3 años más... FELIZ 2023 🫶🏻✨.”

Receiving over seven million likes on his TikTok, fans took to Twitter to share the news, thanking the singer for allowing them the time to prepare.

benito gave us THREE MORE YEARS Y’ALL pic.twitter.com/X1U9g3czg9 — nicole ♡ (@n_oxdd) January 1, 2023

gracias benito capaz que ahora si llegó!! pic.twitter.com/Coqo7LP9WC — justi castro (@justicastroo) January 1, 2023

Not new to the San Antonio area, Bad Bunny’s fandom also brought an economic boom to the Alamo City during his tour last year.

Over 50,000 people visited the city and surrounded the Alamodome, waiting to purchase merchandise.

The performance from the global superstar musician proved the millions of dollars in city investment were worth the wait. Bad Bunny was one of the high-level booking shows, and the city hopes to continue the momentum in future years with other stars.