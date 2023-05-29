Famous stand-up comedian and actor Fortune Feimster bringing tour to San Antonio this September

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Fortune Feimster attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Machine" at Regency Village Theatre on May 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster is bringing her Live Laugh Love comedy tour to San Antonio this September.

Feimster will perform at at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone at 210-223-8624 or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office, located at 100 Auditorium Circle.

Feimster can currently be heard every morning with Tom Papa on Sirius XM’s channel 93 on their show “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune” in addition to her weekly podcast “Sincerely Fortune,” which the comedian hosts with partner Jax.

“Beginning her career in Los Angeles as a member of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company, Fortune Feimster first became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E’s hit show ‘Chelsea Lately’ before starring as a series regular on Hulu’s ‘The Mindy Project’ and NBC’s ‘Champions,’” according to a press release.

