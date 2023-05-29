80º

Entertainment

Famous stand-up comedian and actor Fortune Feimster bringing tour to San Antonio this September

Fortune Feimster will perform at the Tobin Center in September

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fortune Feimster, Entertainment, Things to do, Tobin Center
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Fortune Feimster attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Machine" at Regency Village Theatre on May 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter, 2023 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster is bringing her Live Laugh Love comedy tour to San Antonio this September.

Feimster will perform at at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone at 210-223-8624 or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office, located at 100 Auditorium Circle.

Feimster can currently be heard every morning with Tom Papa on Sirius XM’s channel 93 on their show “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune” in addition to her weekly podcast “Sincerely Fortune,” which the comedian hosts with partner Jax.

“Beginning her career in Los Angeles as a member of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company, Fortune Feimster first became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E’s hit show ‘Chelsea Lately’ before starring as a series regular on Hulu’s ‘The Mindy Project’ and NBC’s ‘Champions,’” according to a press release.

Additional Live Laugh Love Tour Dates:

  • August 18 - Wichita, KS, Orpheum Theatre
  • August 19 - Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion
  • August 20 - Little Rock, AR, Robinson Center
  • September 15 - San Antonio, TX, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
  • September 16 - New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater
  • September 29 - Portland OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
  • September 30 - Spokane, WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts
  • October 1 - Boise, ID, Morrison Center
  • October 14 - Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre
  • November 3 - Evansville, IN, Old National Events Plaza
  • November 4 - Dayton, OH, Schuster Performing Arts Center
  • November 5 - Charleston, WV, Charleston Coliseum Convention Center
  • November 30 - Kansas City, MO, The Midland Theatre
  • December 1 - Chesterfield, MO, The Factory
  • December 2 - Louisville, KY, Brown Theatre

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email