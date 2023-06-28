McDonald’s Grimace shake takes over TikTok with horror-like, ‘unhinged’ videos

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s two-armed sweetheart blob Grimace celebrated his 52nd birthday with his own celebratory meal, including a never before seen purple milkshake that has sparked the interest of many on TikTok.

The fast food chain announced the birthday special on June 6 in a press release.

“Fans can get in on the festivities with the Grimace Birthday Meal* – featuring a limited-edition purple shake inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness. The meal also comes with the choice of a Big Mac® or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® and World Famous Fries®.”

Soon after its release, social media users took to TikTok to share their thoughts.

However, in an unexpected twist, the shake became a horror-like trend in which fans who had the Grimace shake would pretend to be scarred from its effect. Some users pretended to have vomited or died.

The trend has captured the attention of millions of people and received thousands of likes.

In a video, TikTok user @semlekem was reviewing the shake when it suddenly cuts to him dangling over a ledge with the shake spilled on the ground, then pans to the person behind the camera shaking in fear.

Another user, @ruiz_alv04, took his little brother to get the shake. As he recorded his sibling tasting the shake, it jumps to a video of his little brother passed out, presumably playing dead, with the shake in hand.

As the trend grew, so did the intensity of the production.

User @wheresander added a chilling scream to their review of the shake.

This group of friends scored millions of views with their video of the grimace shake’s effect on them.

Straight out of a horror film, user @guaquamolininjabenis gave the shake a try in the middle of the night with headlights beaming on him.

All of a sudden, the filmmaker is separated from him. The video then shows the person following a trail left behind by the purple shake.

In the end, he finds the reviewing person shirtless, unconscious, with a purple handprint on his chest.

As if things couldn’t get worse, the filmmaker hears a noise and pans behind him to find a purple hand creeping over the edge of the hallway.

Video creators were not the only ones having fun. Commenters teased with amusing puns.

One user commented, “Is this a grime scene?”

Some else added, “at the scene of grime.”

And “I hope they catch the griminal,” commented another.