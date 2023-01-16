TikToks that went viral showcasing San Antonio attractions, culture

SAN ANTONIO – As the new year is officially in full swing, we reflect on some viral TikToks in and or about San Antonio.

Fishing for phone at the San Antonio River Walk

Catching the attention of many onlookers, one woman was captured chasing her phone into the San Antonio River at downtown’s main tourist attraction.

The video had over 590,000 views and 34,000 likes. Commenters sparked a conversation about the cleanliness of the water and the levels of bacteria.

If you’re wondering, KSAT Explains dove into why the river isn’t exactly swimmable.

“The reason why there’s more of the concern as far as pollutants go is because there are elevated levels of bacteria, mostly E. coli bacteria, largely, in downtown San Antonio,” explained Shaun Donovan, environmental sciences manager for SARA (San Antonio River Authority).

In the meantime, the River Walk can still be used for recreation, such as canoeing and kayaking, according to Steve Graham, assistant general manager of SARA.

As far as dipping your head in the water?

“We’re not there yet, but we do have a dream. That’s sort of our big dream is where and how can we make the river more swimmable,” said Graham.

The San Antonio River is mainly a tourist attraction, but there are dreams of making it a place people can swim one day.

River Walk vs. Eiffel Tower

The River Walk has been featured in other widely shared TikTok videos.

One user teased the tourist attraction with a little Texas humor.

TikTok creator @srirajcomedy joked as he stared at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, saying that “it was just like the River Walk in San Antonio.”

The video racked up more than 3.6 million views and 698,000 likes.

Commenters joined in on the fun, asking if the “City of Love” had other popular San Antonio attractions such as the Fiesta festival or the Mi Tierra restaurant.

Remember The Alamo

A video on many San Antonians’ algorithms was based on the most famous phrase associated with another downtown mainstay.

If you quiz any 7th-grade student in Texas, they will share with you a deep knowledge of a pivotal moment in the Texas Revolution. Students are specifically and understandably taught to “never forget the Alamo.”

In his video, TikTok user @dylanuribe_ ran through a mental checklist many carry out before leaving home. “Wallet, keys... what else am I forgetting,” he asked as he stood in front of the Alamo.

Texans in the comment section joked with one another, stating, “how could you forget,” while non-Texans were left confused... what can you say, it’s a “Texas thing.”

Say ‘Quince’

Many in San Antonio celebrate the Mexican tradition of a quinceañera, a 15th birthday celebration that is also a rite of passage.

One TikTok that captured a tourist couple admiring a local girl’s elaborate quince dress on the River Walk received more than 5 million views and 1.2 million likes.

The video showed the couple taking photos of the girl in her stunning dress in the background of her photoshoot.

Many appreciated the admiration for the culture the couple showed. User @mejiaalicia3 said many people “find our 15 dresses/tradition interesting.”

Dia de los Muertos altar honors Uvalde victims

Widely observed in Mexico, San Antonio has become a new home for the celebration of Día de Muertos in the United States.

The city hosts unique events and festivals for the holiday, including MuertosFest.

Events include intimate gatherings with traditionally decorated altars, multi-day festivals and live music to festive processions taking place in the city’s center.

Highlighted nationally, this year’s festival held over 80 altars honoring local families and loved ones who have passed on and special events for children, artists and families.

One altar received over 8 million views and 2.1 million likes on the social media platform with an outpouring of support.

The altar honored victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde through the use of desks.

TikTok user @ceiliacruz920 shared a video of the altar with the song “Remember Me” from the Disney movie “Coco.”

