Float Fest returns in 2024 with concert at Circuit of the Americas; Lil Wayne will headline

AUSTIN, Texas – Float Fest, a popular music festival in Central Texas, will return in 2024 with Lil Wayne — and no tubing.

The event has typically taken place along a river and in the summer, but this year it is scheduled for Sept. 7 at Circuit of the Americas’ Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin.

The event also has a new name: Float Fest Presents, organizers announced Tuesday.

Additional performers include The Kid LAROI, Jessie Murph, Anella Herim, Preston Wayne, Sadie Rose Van and DJ Blackbeard.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Ticketmaster.com. The presale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ticket prices start at $49 for general admission and $249 for the pit, and a VIP upgrade for all ticket types is $99.

VIP upgrades include access to the pit or lawn, a lounge, a shaded tent, a merch pack, and exclusive bars and vendors.

Since no nearby tubing will be available like in previous festivals, the event will offer discounted floating passes through Texas State Tubes on the San Marcos River. The $20 option can be redeemed between Sept. 5-15.

No shuttles will be offered to and from the river and venue.