‘Practical Magic’ sequel is in the works with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman

Spooky season may be coming a little earlier this year!

Fans of the 1998 cult classic movie “Practical Magic” will be excited to find out that a sequel is in the works, with the film’s stars, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman attached to executive-produce and reprise their roles as the sister witches, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel will be written by one of the original screenwriters of the original movies, but no details about the plot have been given at this point. When we last saw Bullock and Kidman as the Owens sisters, they had just broke the family curse that prevented them from falling in love, so perhaps a new ancient curse will rear its ugly head against the sisters?

All we can hope is that some of the supporting cast gets to be involved in the sequel, which of course includes Stockard Channing and Diane Wiest, who played the sisters’ kooky aunts that love midnight margaritas.

It’s been over 20 years since the first “Practical Magic” was released, and a lot has happened since then. Bullock and Kidman have both won Oscars and are officially A-list celebrities, so it will be fun to see what kind of tone this new movie will be like. Fans of the original love the sisterhood bond of “Practical Magic,” so hopefully they will lean into that, plus all the fun witchcraft.

There is no news on when this sequel will start filming or be released, but we will keep you updated!