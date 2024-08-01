Carrie Underwood will return to 'American Idol' as its newest judge

FILE - Carrie Underwood performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza, Sept. 14, 2023, in New York. Underwood will be the next singer to sit behind the judges table on American Idol, filling Katy Perrys spot after her departure from the show in May 2024. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Carrie Underwood will be the next singer to sit behind the judges' table on “American Idol,” filling Katy Perry's spot after her departure from the show in May.

Underwood, who rose to fame after she won the singing competition show in 2005, will return 20 years later as a judge for the upcoming season, set to premiere in spring 2025. She's the first “American Idol” alum to become a judge.

In an emotional video announcing Underwood's new hosting gig, she said “I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show, and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since.”

The country singer, who is the most decorated artist in CMT Music Awards’ history with 25 wins, made waves with her rendition of Bonnie Raitt's “I Can’t Make You Love Me” at her audition, and she quickly became a fan-favorite.

Underwood has also won eight Grammy Awards and consistently tops the charts with her albums and singles. She will be joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who each have seven seasons of judging experience under their belts, for the franchise's 23rd season.

“This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launched her successful multi-Grammy Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, in a release from ABC. “This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie.”

Longtime host Ryan Seacrest, who has been with the show since it premiered, will also return. Seacrest is also taking over Pat Sajak's role as the host of “Wheel of Fortune” this fall.

Auditions for the new season will kick off Aug. 12 with the “Idol Across America” nationwide search for talent and will end in September. The season is set to premiere in the spring and will be available to watch on ABC and Hulu.

“American Idol” premiered in 2002 on Fox and was a hit for the network, but it was canceled in 2016. After two years off the air, the show was revived by ABC and has aired there for seven seasons. Perry was the first of the revival judges to leave the judges' post.

A representative for Underwood did not immediately return requests for comment.