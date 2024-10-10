Rock band Disturbed coming to San Antonio in 2025

FILE - David Draiman of Disturbed performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on September 01, 2023, in Clarkston, Michigan.

SAN ANTONIO – Rock fans can get “down with the sickness” when Disturbed visits San Antonio next year.

Disturbed will perform on April 25 at the Frost Bank Center.

Tickets for “The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour” will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. The artist pre-sale will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Click here for more information on tickets.

A news release from Live Nation, which is producing the tour, states that each performance will include two sets of music, starting with “The Sickness” album in full and ending with greatest hits.

Daughtry and Nothing More are also on the bill.

Click here for more information on the tour.