What to know about Adrian Gonzales, an ex-Uvalde CISD officer on trial for response to Robb Elementary shooting

Entertainment

'One Battle After Another' dominates SAG's Actor Awards with 7 nominations

Jake Coyle

Associated Press

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "One Battle After Another."
This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Michael B. Jordan, foreground from left, Michael B. Jordan and Omar Benson Miller in a scene from "Sinners."
This image released by A24 shows Timothe Chalamet in a scene from "Marty Supreme."
This image released by Focus Features shows Jessie Buckley, center, in a scene from "Hamnet."
A statuette is pictured at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "One Battle After Another."

“One Battle After Another” dominated nominations to the Actor Awards on Wednesday, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s ragtag revolutionary saga landing a record seven nods in the annual SAG-AFTRA honors.

In the 31 years of the Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, no movie has received more than five nominations. Along with a nod for the guild’s top award, best ensemble, the cast of “One Battle After Another” was showered with nominations for Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro and its stunt performers.

The four other nominees for best ensemble are: “Sinners,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme” and “Frankenstein.” Usually, to win best picture at the Oscars, a movie needs a SAG ensemble nomination. Only four films in the last three decades have managed the feat without that. Among the films that missed the cut were “Sentimental Value,” “Wicked: For Good” and “Train Dreams.”

“Sinners” had an especially good result. Along with a best male actor nod for Michael B. Jordan, supporting actors Miles Canton and Wunmi Mosaku were both nominated.

Historically, the Actor Awards have been one of the strongest Oscar indicators. Actors make up the largest branch of the film academy, and, in the past, individual SAG nominees have overlapped with the Oscar field at a rate of roughly four out of five. The Actor Awards are presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

That means the nominees Wednesday may closely resemble those headed to the Oscars. They are:

Best male actor: DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”), Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”), Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”) and Jesse Plemons (“Bugonia”).

Best female actor: Infiniti, Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”), Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”), Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”) and Emma Stone (“Bugonia”).

In the supporting male actor category, the nominees are: Del Toro, Penn, Canton, Jacob Elordi (“Frankenstein”) and Paul Mescal (“Hamnet”).

The nominees for best supporting female actor are: Taylor, Mosaku, Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”), Amy Madigan (“Weapons”) and Odessa A’zion (“Marty Supreme”).

Snubbed altogether was Joachim Trier’s acclaimed Norwegian drama “Sentimental Value.” Both Renate Reinsve, in lead female actor, and Stellan Skarsgård, for supporting male actor, have been viewed as shoo-ins. Many analysts have considered Skarsgård the favorite to win. With more than 122,000 voting members, SAG-AFTRA has tended to skew more populist and the guild sometimes shies away from non-English language nominees.

The Actor Awards will take place Sunday, March 1, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Netflix will stream the ceremony live. Harrison Ford will be presented with the guild's life achievement award.

