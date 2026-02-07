Victor Wembanyama name-dropped in J. Cole, Future’s new song J. Cole says new album ‘The Fall-Off’ will be his last San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, right, talks with teamamte forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in San Antonio, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
The San Antonio Spurs’ forward-center
Victor Wembanyama has gained cultural notoriety beyond this year’s All-Star roster. J. Cole dropped Wembanyama’s name in a lyric for his fourth track, “Run A Train,” on his new album “The Fall-Off.”
The Hornets minority owner used the NBA standout’s league-leading height as a metaphor, comparing the difficulty of trying to make it out of poverty to someone shorter than 6 feet tall attempting to guard Wemby.
“Tryna to make a legal dollar seem harder than guarding Wemby,” the award-winning rapper said in the song.
Cole said that he made the double album “with intentions to be (his) last,” bringing the concept of his first project, “The Come Up,” full circle.
“Run a Train” is one of two songs on the album to feature vocals from singer-songwriter and producer Future.
Wembanyama and the Spurs next play the Mavericks at 5 p.m. Saturday inside the Frost Bank Center. KSAT 12 will have
highlights and postgame interviews at 10:30 p.m. on “The Nightbeat.” Read also:
