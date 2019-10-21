Get ready for KSAT12's Dia de los Muertos pin giveaway

KSAT12 is getting ready for Dia de los Muertos with our brand-new pin giveaway, starting this week!

Tune into SA Live at 1 p.m. Wednesday to see the first location for Thursday.

There will be five opportunities to get your 2019 KSAT12 Dia de los Muertos pin.

You have to tune into SA Live the day before each pin giveaway to see where the secret location will be.

The first 150 people in line will receive a pin.

Dia de los Muertos pin giveaway dates

Day 1: Thursday, Oct. 24

Day 2: Friday, Oct. 25

Day 3: Monday, Oct. 28

Day 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Day 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30

