Battle of Flowers Parade announces theme, Fiesta medal, grand marshal

SAN ANTONIO - It’s official, the theme for the 2020 Battle of Flowers parade is “¡Viva Las Flores!”

Next year’s parade on April 24 will mark the 129th annual Battle of Flowers parade, the second-largest day parade in the U.S.

Battle of Flowers parade commemorates the victory at Battle of San Jacinto and celebrates the diversity and heritage of Texas.

The parade’s 2020 Grand Marshall will be Commander Eileen M. Collins, an astronaut who has logged more than 872 hours in space.

“The Battle of Flowers Parade began with and continues with flowers,” announced 2020 Parade Chairman Melissa Branch. “It is steeped in rich history and is where Fiesta began almost 129 years ago.”

Battle of Flowers association has a long history of honoring heroes and the tradition will continues with the Wounded Warriors and Competitors in the 2020 Department of Defense Warrior Games named as honorary grand marshals.

“They inspire us by showing us how to, not just survive, but thrive. It is our great honor to call them Honorary Grand Marshal for the 2020 parade,” Branch said.

Last year’s parade attracted more than 500,000 spectators and over one million TV viewers taking in colorful flower laden floats and processions, according to a press release.

Battle of Flowers 2020 parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. at Grayson and Broadway with high school and college ROTC units leading more than 45 flower-laden floats down the streets of Alamo City.

