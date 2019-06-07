Food truck festival, Texas Folklife Festival taking place this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - It will be hot this weekend, but there are still some fun events you may want to brave the heat for.

Here's a list of five events taking place this weekend.

SATX Food Truck Festival: Here's an event local foodies will enjoy. This food truck festival is hosted by KSAT 12 and StreetFare SA Food Truck Park. It will take place Friday through Sunday at 1916 Austin Highway. Each day there will be eight food trucks, live music and other entertainment. This event is free to attend.

Texas Folklife Festival: This is the 48th annual Folklife Festival, taking place at the Institute of Texan Cultures all weekend long -- with 250 organizations on hand, representing more than 40 cultural groups. There will be six stages with live entertainment. It is $15 to attend, and kids 5 and under are free.

Kinky Boots: This Broadway musical comes to the Majestic Theatre this weekend. "Kinky Boots" is the winner of six Tony Awards. Tickets are still available.

Get Out and Play SA: This fun event is for the kiddos. It will take place Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Confluence Park. This free event will feature nature activities and live animal encounters.

Walk of Hope: This is the second year of this event that brings awareness to infertility. This walk will take place Saturday at Woodlawn Lake Park. The walk starts at 10 a.m. and there will be a chance to win IVF treatment in a raffle.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.