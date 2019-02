Margarita deals around SA for National Margarita Day

SAN ANTONIO - Friday is National Margarita Day, and why not go out and celebrate responsibly.

A margarita is the most common tequila-based cocktail served in the United States.

Whether you want it frozen or on the rocks, below is a list of places in San Antonio commemorating the day with some great deals.

Tiago's Cabo Grill located at 17711 Frontage Rd. - $5.49 Gold Ritas Special

The Hangar located at 8203 Broadway St. - $4 Altos Tequila Margaritas

The General Public located at La Cantera Pkwy Suite 102 - $1 Sweet El Diablo Frozen Margaritas

Margaritaville located at 849 E Commerce St. - $3.99 traditional margaritas

La Gloria located at 100 E Grayson St. - $5 house margarita, $7 blackberry margarita with a black salt rim

Bombay Bicycle Club located at 3506 N St Mary's St. - $2.50 frozen margaritas, $4 fruit margaritas

Burleson Yard Beer Garden located at 430 Austin St. - $5 margaritas

Drink Texas located at 200 Navarro St. - $4 margarita, $5 jalapeño cucumber margarita

Ojos Locos San Antonio (several locations) - $2 margaritas

Q Bar loacated at 123 Losoya St - $16 margarita flights

Burgerteca located at 403 Blue Star #105 - $5 house margarita

Pizza Italia located at 3023 Thousand Oaks Dr. - $3.99 frozen margaritas

The Rustic located at 17619 La Cantera Pkwy - a party from 5 to 11 p.m. will feature a nearly five-foot tall glass full of The Rustic classic Don Julio Margarita

