Texas lawmaker files bill to make April 16 Selena Quintanilla Perez Day

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas lawmaker is making Selena fans "muy excited" with a bill filed Tuesday that would give the Queen of Tejano her own holiday.

Texas Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos filed House Bill 2492, which, if passed, would make April 16 Selena Quintanilla Perez Day. The text of the bill states that the holiday would be in honor "of the contributions to Tejano music of Selena Quintanilla Pérez, an award-winning singer and recording artist."

While students may not get out of school to commemorate the famed singer, the holiday would be observed "by appropriate ceremonies and activities."

READ THE BILL

The holiday falls on Selena's birthday.

Before the bill can be considered by the Bouse, the bill must be approved by a House committee. If approved by both, the bill will go to the Senate and if approved, must be signed into law by the governor.

The bill would go into effect Sept. 1, if approved.

Perez was fatally shot by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, on March 31, 1995. The singer was only 23 years old.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.