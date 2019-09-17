The people have spoken: Whataburger is officially better than In-N-Out

SAN ANTONIO - It's been the subject of many debates: Who makes the better fast food burger, Whataburger or In-N-Out?

We may now have an official answer.

According to USA Today readers, it's Whataburger.

USA Today has released the winners of its 2019 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

In the category of Best Regional Fast Food, Whataburger came in at No. 3, two places ahead of In-N-Out Burger.

The top 10 list was decided by popular vote after a panel of experts picked the initial 20 nominees.

