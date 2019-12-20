Bee Clean Car Washes donates more than $4k to nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace during KSAT Community ‘Build-A-Bed’ event

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – During the KSAT Community ‘Build-A-Bed’ event Friday, Bee Clean Car Washes donated $4,082 to benefit the nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Each year in January, Bee Clean asks the community to nominate a charity they would like to see receive the donation from its charity towel Program.

Through February to December, the community and Bee Clean customers are urged to vote on the Bee Clean Facebook page to vote for the charity they prefer.

On December 15 of each year, voting ends, and the charity with the most votes receives the donation.

Bee Clean doesn’t make any profit from the towel program. Customers just wash their car, buy a $2 charity towel and then vote online.

This year the community voted for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Bee Clean stated, “We couldn’t be happier to support an organization that provides a safe place for each child to sleep at night, increasing their self-worth, dignity and peace, knowing they have their own place to lay down each night.”

Nomination starts again on January 1, 2020, and voting starts on February 1, 2020.

If you would like to donate to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit shpbeds.org.

