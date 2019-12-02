SAN ANTONIO – All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.

In San Antonio and across the U.S., too many boys and girls go without a bed or even a pillow to sleep on.

These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health.

There are more than 1,600 children in the San Antonio area that are in need of a bed, and now we need your help to change that.

That’s why KSAT Community is partnering up with the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department to see who can build the most beds with our local nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace through December 18.

Are you team SAPD or SAFD? Just pick a team and donate today to help make a change in someone’s life.

Click here to donate towards SAPD.

Click here to donate towards SAFD.

For more information, visit shpbeds.org or call 844-432-BEDS (2337).

