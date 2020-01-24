San Antonio's 3 best sources for budget-friendly Middle Eastern fare

Looking for a mouthwatering Middle Eastern meal near you, but don't want to break the bank?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent destinations for affordable Middle Eastern cuisine around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Casa del Kabob

Photo: Simon M./Yelp

Topping the list is Casa del Kabob. Located at 1057 S.W. Military Drive, the Middle Eastern restaurant is the highest-rated source for inexpensive Middle Eastern fare in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Matthew M., who reviewed Casa del Kabob on June 14, wrote, "The food is really good and well-priced. ... Had the gyro lamb and it was great, not dry."

Debbie G. added, "Everything we ordered was delicious! Place was packed. ... The veggies were perfectly charred. Spicy hummus was tasty! Pita bread was fresh!"

2. Doner Kebab Cafe

Photo: Brent L./Yelp

Next up is Doner Kebab Cafe, situated at 6851 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 106. With four stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and halal eatery, offering chicken wings, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an economical option.

In regards to the business' specialties, "Our signature Doner kebab is a mix of beef and lamb, hand-stacked everyday for fresh taste. All our meat is never frozen, and its 100% halal," as noted on its Yelp profile.

3. Kabob House

Photo: Kabob House/Yelp

Finally, Kabob House, located at 6301 N.W. Loop 410, is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Mediterranean, Greek, Persian and Iranian diner 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews.

"At Kabob House in San Antonio, our goal is to serve you deliciously authentic Mediterranean cuisine," the business states on its Yelp bio in the section explaining specialties. "We take pride in serving homemade dishes at a great price that stay true to the culinary traditions of Mediterranean culture. Our lamb babishka is packed with flavor and made fresh daily, and our delectable steak kebabs are cooked on the grill right in front of you."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.