Dollar General: 1st hour of business to be dedicated to senior customers

Beginning Tuesday, Dollar General is encouraging all customers to allow the first hour be designated for the shopping needs of senior customers — those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus COVID-19.

“In keeping with the company’s mission of serving others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” the company said in a news release.

All other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping during the other business hours. Check your location’s hours by clicking here.

All stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow more time for employees to clean and restock.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities.”