SAN ANTONIO – Cascarónes are one of the biggest traditions in San Antonio, but in fact you don’t have to buy them. They are actually something that can be made right at home.

And as Ana Foster, daughter of KSAT 12 executive producer Jason Foster explains, making them can be a fun activity for both you and your family.

Click above to watch Ana’s step-by-step guide to making cascarónes.

Related Content: