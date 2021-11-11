Flying for the holidays? This study shows how likely you are to be delayed or canceled

Thanksgiving is nearly upon us, and Christmas is right behind that, which means in the coming weeks, a LOT of people will be traveling.

If you’re planning on leaving home for the holidays, you’ve likely already got a plan in place.

If you’re flying, we’re guessing you already know what your plan is. But a recent study might give you a better idea of how smoothly that plan will actually run.

You’ve likely heard in recent months about major cancellations and delays with different airlines, but if you’re crossing your fingers that doesn’t happen to you, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics recently released a study in which it shows airlines most likely to face delays, based on data from July 2019 to July 2021.

BTS considers a flight to be delayed when it arrives 15 or more minutes later than scheduled.

Here’s the thing: There are some airports where, for arrivals, you’re more likely to be delayed than at others.

Ad

The Family Vacation Guide broke down data from the BTS.

These airports are the ones that most frequently experience delayed arrivals:

Rank Airport % on time % delayed or canceled 1. Newark Liberty International 75.71% 24.29% 2. LaGuardia 77.48% 22.52% 3. Dallas/Fort Worth International 79.23% 20.77% 4. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International 79.78% 20.22% 5. Palm Beach International 80.34% 19.66% 6. Boston Logan International and

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International 80.61% 19.39% 7. Orlando International 80.78% 19.22% 8. San Antonio International 80.97% 19.03% 9. John F. Kennedy International and

San Francisco International 81.21% 18.79%

The following airports are the ones that least frequently experience delayed arrivals:

Rank Airport % on time % delayed or canceled 50. Daniel K Inouye InternationalHI 88.31% 11.69% 49. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta InternationalGA 87.32% 12.68% 48. Minneapolis-St Paul International 87.27% 12.73% 47. Salt Lake City International 87.22% 12.78% 46. Detroit Metro Wayne County 86.90% 13.10% 45. Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International 85.70% 14.30% 44. Portland International 85.23% 14.77% 43. John Wayne Airport-Orange County 85.12% 14.88% 42. Sacramento International 84.95% 15.05% 41. Metropolitan Oakland International 84.90% 15.10%

And just like the study focused on airport reliability, it also focused on airline reliability.

According to the study from the BTS, Allegiant Air topped the charts with the highest percentage of delayed flights during the study, with a total of 27% of flights running behind schedule.

Below are the most frequently delayed or canceled flights.

Rank Airline % on time % late or canceled 1. Allegiant Air 72.69% 27.31% 2. JetBlue Airways 76.80% 23.20% 3. Frontier Airlines 78.76% 21.24% 4. Envoy Air 80.48% 19.52% 5. United Airlines 81.40% 18.60% 6. American Airlines 81.45% 18.55% 7. Spirit Airlines 82.04% 17.96% 8. Southwest Airlines 83.03% 16.97% 9. Alaska Airlines 83.18% 16.82% 10. SkyWest Airlines 84.01% 15.99%

Chances are, most people have already booked their trips, if they’re flying. In that case, it never hurts to be prepared. But for those who still need to buy their flights, perhaps this is a good reference when booking.

Ad

Click or tap here to visit the Bureau of Transportation’s website and access the data found in the study.