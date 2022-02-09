Watch opening night of San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and KSAT special live Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

KSAT 12 will exclusively broadcast the opening ceremony of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo live from the AT&T Center Thursday at 7 p.m.

Right after the opening ceremony, KSAT anchors David Sears and Ursula Pari will give you a closer look at this year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and the history of the big annual event in a new “Let’s Rodeo San Antonio” special.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Opening Ceremony and Let’s Rodeo Special will air live on KSAT 12 on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. You can also watch live in the video player above, or on KSAT’s mobile phone app and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app available on most smart TVs, Roku and mobile phones.

This year, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo organizers are back in action to continue their mission of helping educate young people and families in San Antonio and Texas.

Over $232 million has been generated since inception and the funds are awarded through scholarships, grants, endowments, auctions, a calf scramble program and show premiums.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo facts:

In 2020 alone, over 21,275 students have been impacted to help further their educational and agricultural goals.

The Junior Livestock Auction had total sales over $6.3 million in 2020 & $4.9 million in 2021.

Horse Show’s participation continues to increase with innovative events like Charreada, Rodeo Qualifiers and Youth Rodeo.

More than 10,000 Texas college students have benefited from a Rodeo scholarship.

Each year, about 550 new scholars are added to the rodeo scholarship program.

You can keep up with all things rodeo on the KSAT Rodeo page.