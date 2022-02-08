H-E-B gift cards, free Whataburger and other deals at the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to lasso in a few deals at the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, or perhaps buck a few bucks off your bill, here are some options for you.

The rodeo has several deals and freebies for fans to take advantage of this year. They include free Whataburger and Rudy’s and gift cards to H-E-B.

Now if those deals make you say “yeehaw,” you may want to act fast, as the rodeo is almost here.

Opening day is Thursday — you can get in free with a voucher — and closing day is Sunday, Feb. 27.

If this is your first rodeo, here’s how it works. A rodeo ticket will get you into the grounds and stock shows, but a ticket to the festival and fairgrounds won’t get you into the rodeo and concert in the AT&T Center. There are deals on both, depending on what interests you.

Stock Show and Fair Ground Deals

$2 Days: People who visit the rodeo on the following days can receive $2 admission, $2 rides and $2 select food items in the carnival.

Thursdays, Feb. 10, 17, 24

Sunday, Feb. 13

Monday, Feb. 21

$2 College Days: College students can get free admission, $2 rides and $2 select food items in the carnival on Thursdays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24.

210 Opening Day Voucher: For the opening day on Feb. 10, those who present the Opening Day Voucher at the entry gate can get in for free. Click here for the voucher.

Family Day: On Feb. 27, those who present the Family Day Voucher at the entry gate can get in for free. Family Day also includes $5 parking and $5 entry for those who do not have a voucher. Click here for the voucher.

Support our Spurs: Any Spurs fan wearing their favorite Spurs gear on Feb. 16 will get free entry into the rodeo fairgrounds.

Rodeo/Entertainment Deals

H-E-B gift cards: Anyone who buys two rodeo tickets, at any price, to see Night Ranger on Feb. 18 can receive a $10 H-E-B gift card. The offer is available while supplies last, and ticket buyers must select the “HEB Promo” option when checking out on Ticketmaster.

Matinee Madness: Those who buy four rodeo tickets, any price, to any of the Matinee Shows can receive two $10 vouchers to Rudy’s. Those shows include Riley Green on Feb. 12, Wade Bowen on Feb. 13, Mickey Guyton on Feb. 20, and Jimmie Allen on Feb. 26. All shows are at 1 p.m. Ticket buyers must select the “Matinee Madness” option when checking out on Ticketmaster.

What-A-Night: Those who purchase two rodeo tickets, at any price, to see Little Texas on Feb. 12 or Texas Storytellers on Feb. 23 can receive a $10 Whataburger gift card. The offer is available while supplies last, and ticket buyers must select the “What-A-Night” option when checking out on Ticketmaster.

