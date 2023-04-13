55º

Video: Sheriff pulls over driver for impersonating cop

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard checks out a suspicious vehicle later confirmed to be a man impersonating a cop. (WDIV)

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard wasn’t expecting to make any kind of traffic stop after leaving a meeting, let alone one as unusual as this.

This took place in 2020 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had more than 18 million views at the time this story was published.

After leaving a meeting, Bouchard was driving down the road when he noticed an SUV that looked exactly like a police car.

But after further inspection, Bouchard discovered that it wasn’t.

“I’m like, ‘no that’s not a police car, something weird is going on,’” Bouchard said.

Watch the video above for the full story.

The suspect was taken into custody and arraigned days later on multiple charges.

