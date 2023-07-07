Outdoors newsletter: Invasive jellyfish and tree-killing bug found in Texas

The Padre Island National Seashore says it recently received a “not-so-welcome visitor.”

The invasive Australian Spotted Jellyfish, or Phyllorhiza punctata, was spotted on North Beach, PINS said in a Facebook post.

While the brown, white-spotted jellyfish is generally harmless to humans, it is considered a threat to local wildlife.

“Unfortunately, these jellies are invasive in the Gulf of Mexico and in great numbers can consume large quantities of zooplankton, making it hard for local marine wildlife to find food,” PINS said in the post.

Read the full story here.

Emerald ash borer confirmed in over a dozen counties

The emerald ash borer was recently discovered in Cooke County, Texas. (Texas A&M Forest Service)

The following story was written by KSAT digital journalist Mason Hickok

The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is an invasive, wood-boring pest that populates ash trees and has killed millions of trees across 35 states since arriving in the United States in 2002. And now, it has been discovered again in Texas.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, adult beetle specimens were collected in late June in northern Cooke County.

While initially labeling them as part of the EAB family, further testing was ordered and one of the beetles was sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The beetle was confirmed to be an EAB.

The EAB was first detected in Texas in 2016 in Harrison County in East Texas. Since then, the EAB has been confirmed in over a dozen other counties, including Cooke County.

Read the full story here.

More Outdoors content:

You can also follow our daily coverage by clicking on our Outdoors page on KSAT.com. If you have questions or comments about the newsletter, reach out at rsalinas@ksat.com.

Find our other KSAT newsletters, like KSAT Explains or evening headlines, or manage your email subscription settings here.

Have a great weekend,

Rebecca Salinas