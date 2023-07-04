KSAT Connect users capture great images of 1st supermoon of the year

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Connect users have captured some great shots of the first supermoon of the year.

A night before the fireworks, July’s full Buck Moon was the star of the show.

A supermoon means that the moon appears slightly larger than normal because it’s at or near perigee — meaning it’s at the point in its orbit that it’s closest to Earth. July’s supermoon is the first of four supermoons in a row this summer.

July’s full moon is named Buck Moon after the bucks that get their new antlers around this time each year.

If you get some good pictures tonight of the moon or the fireworks, upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather Authority app.

Check out a few of the photos we received from KSAT viewers: