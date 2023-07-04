90º

KSAT Connect users capture great images of 1st supermoon of the year

Sky gazers could see a full moon plus Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter in the sky Monday night

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

July's Buck Moon — a supermoon— captured on July 3, 2023 by KSAT Connect user SkyWatcher (Oscar) (SkyWatcher (Oscar), KSAT)

SAN ANTONIOKSAT Connect users have captured some great shots of the first supermoon of the year.

A night before the fireworks, July’s full Buck Moon was the star of the show.

A supermoon means that the moon appears slightly larger than normal because it’s at or near perigee — meaning it’s at the point in its orbit that it’s closest to Earth. July’s supermoon is the first of four supermoons in a row this summer.

July’s full moon is named Buck Moon after the bucks that get their new antlers around this time each year.

Check out a few of the photos we received from KSAT viewers:

Taylor Mcclelland

The clouds hung tight, but the Buck Moon managed to find a few breaks and peak through as it was rising over the S.A. skyline at woodlawn lake.

SkyWatcher (Oscar)

That Buck is real super!

Micky$58

Moon rising

Yvonne Scherny

Pretty full moon among the clouds this morning!!

Pins User

Full moon.

VictorGutierrez
