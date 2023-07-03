Gaze skyward on July 3 for view of 1st supermoon of the year plus 4 visible planets

SAN ANTONIO – Fireworks may have people gazing upward on Tuesday, but there will be a show in the sky on Monday night as well — a supermoon and four visible planets.

July’s full Buck Moon will be the star of the show on the eve of Independence Day.

A supermoon means that the moon appears slightly larger than normal because it’s at or near perigee — meaning it’s at the point in its orbit that it’s closest to Earth. July’s supermoon is the first of four supermoons in a row this summer.

July’s full moon is named Buck Moon after the bucks that get their new antlers around this time each year.

In addition to the full moon, sky gazers will be able to see four planets visible with the naked eye.

Venus and Mars will appear in the West just after sunset. Saturn will rise later, around midnight, followed by Jupiter in the overnight hours.

KSAT meteorologists say clouds will be partly cloudy this evening and then become mostly cloudy overnight, but you should still be able to view the celestial event.

And if you get some good pictures tonight, upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather Authority app.

The moon will be spectacular for the next few nights, so you’ll be able to enjoy it along with the fireworks on the fourth.