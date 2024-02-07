Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift on field? Breaking down weird Super Bowl prop bets

This year’s Super Bowl might be in the heart of America’s gambling universe — Las Vegas — for the first time, but there is one thing that won’t be new when it comes to wagering on the big game.

As is always the case, people will be partaking in prop bets for the Super Bowl, whether they are “normal” happenings with the game such as how many yards the quarterback will throw for or how many passing yards Travis Kelce will get, or more bizarre prop bets.

For those who prefer to wager on the more unusual prop bets, here are some of this year’s weirder ones, according to oddshark.com.

Forgotten word in a national anthem

Country music legend Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, and there is a bet whether she will forget a word. Odds are at plus-900 for yes and minus-3,000 for no.

Travis Kelce proposal?

In case you haven’t heard (note: there’s a bit of sarcasm here), Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift have been an item all fall. Odds of a proposal on the field after the game are plus-1,020 for a yes and minus-3,500 for a no.

Field goal doink

Will a kicker hit the upright or crossbar on a missed field goal or extra-point attempt? Odds are set at plus-375 for yes, minus-600 for no.

Color liquid poured on winning coach

Seriously, you can bet on what color Gatorade or other drink is poured on the winning coach? Yep. Odds are plus-350 for both blue and red, plus-300 for both orange and lime green/yellow, plus-225 for purple and plus-1,000 for clear/water.

How many beers and hot dogs will be sold at Allegiant Stadium?

Yep, there is a bet you can make on this, although you have to wonder how they’ll actually count this. Regardless, odds are set at minus-175 for 120,000 beers or under, or at plus-130 for over 120,000 beers sold. For hot dogs sold, odds are minus-225 for 17,000 or under and plus-185 for over 17,000.

Will any player be ejected?

If you think a player will get ejected for throwing a punch or fighting, you can make a bet on it. Odd are plus-725 for yes and minus-1,800 for no.

First coaches challenge bet

What will the result be of the first coaches challenge? The odds of the play standing or being overturned have identical minus-110 odds.