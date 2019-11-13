List: 15 best San Antonio restaurants for caldo to keep you warm this week
It’s as comforting as a puffy jacket, and as warm as thick socks.
We’re talking about caldo, one of the hearty, yet tender food options locals will turn to during this painfully cold week.
Whether you prefer caldo de pollo or caldo de res, several Mexican restaurants in the Alamo City serve a variety of sopas that will help you keep warm.
Foursquare recently released a list of the 15 best places for caldo in San Antonio — a true convenience for those who don’t wish to take the time to make the beloved dish of meat, vegetables and variations of the two.
Scroll below to see the list, which includes both classic and under-the-radar spots. Or if you’re in a cooking mood this fall, watch the video above for a step-by-step tutorial on how to make caldo de pollo at home.
These restaurants cook the best caldo in San Antonio, according to Foursquare.
1. Los Cocos Mexican Restaurant and Fruteria: 7.9 rating
1502 Bandera Road
2. Las Palapas: 8.3 rating
16 locations in San Antonio
3. Taqueria Vallarta: 7.8 rating
3219 Blanco Road
4. The Taco House: 7.8 rating
6307 San Pedro Ave.
5. Roy’s Taco Hut: 7.7 rating
246 W. Old Highway 90
6. Jaime’s Mexican Restaurant: 7.3 rating
2530 S. WW White Road
7. Panchito’s: 8 rating
4100 McCullough Ave.
8. Los Arcos Mexican Grill: 7.4 rating
22106 Bulverde Road
9. La Hacienda de Los Barrios: 8.1 rating
18747 Redland Road
10. Mama Margie’s Mexican Restaurant: 8.2 rating
Four locations in San Antonio
11. Apetitos Mexican Restaurant: 8.6 rating
8019 Marbach Road
12. Bee’s Mexican: 7.1 rating
808 Lockhill Selma Road
13. Mi Tierra Café y Panadería: 8.3 rating
218 Produce Row
14. Las Cazuelas Restaurant: 8.4 rating
645 Chalmers Ave.
15. Fajita Taco Place: 7.3 rating
4503 De Zevala Road