Halloween recipe: Jack Skellington Oreo Pops

SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for something fun to do with the kiddos this Halloween -- how about making some white chocolate-covered Oreos. This recipe is easy and doesn’t require much in terms of ingredients and time.

What you need:

A pack of double stuffed Oreos (regular ones break too easily when you’re trying to insert the cake pop stick.)

Cake pop sticks

White chocolate candy melts

Black edible marker

Black ribbon

Baking sheet lined with foil

Recipe:

Line a baking sheet with foil

Insert cake pop sticks into Oreos

Melt white chocolate for 30 seconds and mix and put back into the microwave for another 30 seconds. Keep repeating this until the chocolate is melted and be careful not to burn it.

Next, dip Oreo into the white chocolate and coat evenly. Then lightly tap the cookie to get excess chocolate off and set aside on the baking sheet.

Once done dipping all your Oreos set them in the freezer for 5 minutes or until chocolate hardens.

After they are out of the freezer use the edible marker to draw the face and then tie a ribbon around to make a bow.

That’s it! Enjoy!