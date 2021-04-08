Tiff’s Treats introduces double chocolate chip cookie, its first-ever permanent chocolate-based cookie

Tiff's Treats has announced it is adding a double chocolate chip cookie to its permanent menu.

SAN ANTONIO – Hey chocolate lovers, Tiff’s Treats has a new cookie for you.

The Austin-based chain has announced it is adding a double chocolate chip cookie to its permanent menu starting on Thursday. This marks the first new cookie flavor to be added to Tiff’s Treats’ permanent menu in five years.

It’s also the first-ever chocolate-based cookie on the permanent menu, spokesperson Katie Gaide said.

“We want to continuously be innovative with our menu and add new items we know our customers will love,” Tiffany Chen, co-founder of Tiff’s Treats, said in a news release. “We created our Double Chocolate Chip cookie based on the success of other chocolate-based cookies we’ve offered as flavors of the week, and we think it will become a customer favorite right away!”

The cookie includes semi-sweet chocolate chips in a chocolate cookie.

It joins 10 other classic cookie flavors, three decadent brownies, the Tiffwich ice cream sandwich and Tiffblitz frozen dessert on the permanent menu.

The chain started in 1999 in Austin and has since grown to include 64 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

