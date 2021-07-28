Tiff’s Treats giving out free cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

SAN ANTONIO – Tiff’s Treats will give customers a gift to celebrate Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4.

The Texas-based cookie brand said it will hand out free chocolate chip cookies in all of its stores on that day, as well as sell cookie dozens for the discounted price of $12.

The free cookie giveaway will be limited to in-store purchases, and the customer must be present in the store to receive their freebie. Customers are limited to one free cookie.

“It was a batch of warm chocolate chip cookies that inspired Leon and I to start this business 22 years ago as college sophomores,” Tiff’s Treats co-founder Tiffany Chen said in a news release. “We love to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and we’re excited to treat our fans to a free warm cookie in-store all day.”

Customers can also check the chain’s social media accounts for a code for 100 free dozens of cookies. The code will be posted each day from Monday through Aug. 8.

San Antonio has five Tiff Treats locations: