Chris Madrid's set to reopen after fire

SAN ANTONIO - Chris Madrid's is nearly ready to serve you their iconic burgers again.

SA Live's David Elder got an exclusive look at one of the most famous burger spots in San Antonio, which is set to reopen after a fire shut it down on October 15, 2017. Elder was also the first media member allowed in the restaurant's kitchen since it was first opened 42 years ago.

Chris Madrid's has been renovated over the past two years, but the restaurant is keeping much of its classic style.

The restaurant will still be selling gigantic burgers oozing with cheese. Chris Madrid's is also known for the toastada burger.

Chris Madrid died in 2012 and the restaurant was sold to Richard Peacock weeks before the fire broke out.

"I still miss him every day and think about him every day," said Carolyn Madrid, his widow. "Of course, I wanted to close the restaurant because he wasn't with us any longer. However, I didn't want the employees to be out of jobs."

Although no opening date has been set, Peacock announced exclusively on SA Live a soft opening planned from 6-8 p.m. tonight at the restaurant located at 1900 Blanco Road. The first 200 people will be served, Peacock said.

Check out the other restaurants David Elder has visited with Elder Eats.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.