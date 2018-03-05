Food blog claims Brooklyn barbecue is 'taking over the world'; Texans show them real barbecue

On Sunday, VICE's food website Munchies claimed Brooklyn barbecue was "taking over the world." The tweet might have gotten past Twitter users if Munchies hadn't attached a photo of what many are calling "sad looking" barbecue.

The tweet garnered more than 7,500 responses -- several coming from Texans who were hilariously outraged the publication would call what was pictured "barbecue."

Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world? https://t.co/aiemJpWxZw pic.twitter.com/dGPyQ7X912 — MUNCHIES (@munchies) March 4, 2018

The tweet prompted thousands to share photos of real barbecue. While comments came from people in Kansas, Georgia, Alabama and other states, many came from the Lone Star state.

One Twitter user said, "Delete this. Delete the whole tweet, then your whole account, then that whole restaurant. Delete it all. #BlessYourHeart -From All of Texas."

After hours of roasting, it appears Munchies realized they were in the wrong and replied "LMAO" to their own tweet.

Compared to this in Austin? Nah, not so much. pic.twitter.com/u7zMeEY1rd — Travis Reier (@travisreier) March 4, 2018

Austin Texas at la Barbecue. pic.twitter.com/ocnoYosg1l — TripOnThis (@whoistrip) March 4, 2018

Dear @munchies, Yeah no. Delete this. Delete the whole tweet, then your whole account, then that whole restaurant. Delete it all. #BlessYourHeart -From All of Texas pic.twitter.com/TzFNCdRoyf — Jennifer Hernandez (@BabyDollJenny) March 4, 2018

Btw, if you ever come to San Antonio, check out @2m_smokehouse. They’re amazing! (Get there early cause a line forms before opening) pic.twitter.com/IblaqLGUOe — David Cisneros (@BrotherBexar) March 4, 2018

Come to 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Az38uEzJ3r — Ride Or Die Hillary Democrat (@TerencePlumb) March 4, 2018

You versus the platter she tells you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/pLvbF5rfWV — Random NASCAR Fan. (@randomNASCARfan) March 4, 2018

The Salt Lick Bar-B-Que is a barbecue based in Driftwood, Texas.

Founded: 1969 pic.twitter.com/TQGCtwjE2n — Artstrada Magazine (@Artstrada) March 5, 2018

1.5 lb brisket, 3 sausage links, 3qt sides and two loaves of bread. $39/tax. Lawd! @BillMillerBarBQ pic.twitter.com/3ibo7lexj6 — Salty Damn Broad (@SaltyBlackBroad) March 5, 2018

