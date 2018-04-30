TripAdvisor ranks top 10 Mexican restaurants in SA, here's why they're wrong

SAN ANTONIO - Just ahead of Cinco de Mayo, TripAdvisor has released a top 10 list of the most popular Mexican restaurants in San Antonio.

According to TripAdvisor, the list was compiled based on TripAdvisor's mobile location database of traveler and local check-ins.

1. Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery

2. Casa Rio

3. Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

4. Alamo Cafe

5. Pappasito's Cantina-Catering

6. Torchy's Tacos

7. Rita's on the River

8. Chuy's

9. Iron Cactus Mexican Grill & Margarita Bar

10. Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant

While that list is comprised of good restaurants, are they the best San Antonio has to offer?

Over the years, I've visited many places around town, covered many food events and have featured them on "Flavor Favs" every week.

Here's my top 10 list of the best Mexican restaurants in town.

1. Pico de Gallo

2. Nicha's Comida Mexicana

3. Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

4. Gilbert's Mexican Restaurant

5. La Gloria

6. Garcia's Mexican Food

7. Chela's Tacos

8. Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant

9. La Fonda on Main

10. Taqueria Chapala Jalisco

Tell us who your favorites are!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.