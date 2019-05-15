Perry's Steakhouse celebrating 40th anniversary with 79 cent pork chops

SAN ANTONIO - Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is celebrating 40 years of operation by offering its signature pork chop at a deep discount to its first 100 customers on Friday.

The first 100 visitors at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille at La Cantera will get a 79 cent pork chop lunch. Those looking to cash in on the super discounted dish must be 21 years or older and must dine in.

The offer is available to people on a first come, first served basis and no reservations will be accepted earlier than 11:15 a.m. for Friday lunch.

Patrons should expect to line up prior to 11 a.m., when the restaurant opens for lunch.

The dish is described by the restaurant as a "seven-finger high chop that is hand-selected, cured, roasted, slow-smoked and caramelized (and) topped with Perry’s signature herb-garlic butter sauce."

Perry's Steakhouse offers the pork chop, whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce for $14.95 every Friday.

The restaurant was named one of the best restaurants in San Antonio in 2017 by Trip Advisor and was named one of the 100 best steakhouses in America in 2016 by Open Table.

