Health officials hold first COVID-19 task force briefing under President Joe Biden

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during the first COVID-19 task force briefing until new President Joe Biden.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials are holding a coronavirus task force briefing on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing will be the first from the COVID-19 Response Team under President Joe Biden, according to CNN.

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. has climbed past 425,000, with the number of dead running at close to all-time highs at nearly 3,350 a day on average.

But newly confirmed cases have dropped over the past two weeks from an average of about 248,000 per day to around 166,000. And the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has fallen by tens of thousands to 109,000.

At the same time, health experts have warned that the more contagious and possibly more lethal variant sweeping Britain will probably become the dominant source of infection in the U.S. by March. It has been reported in over 20 states.

Other mutant versions are circulating in South Africa and Brazil. The Brazil variant has been detected for the first time in the U.S., in Minnesota.