Former UCLA gynecologist pleads guilty to sex abuse after previous conviction was overturned

LOS ANGELES – A former University of California, Los Angeles, gynecologist pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges Tuesday after an appeals court reversed his conviction earlier this year.

James Heaps was originally sentenced in 2023 to 11 years in prison after being convicted of five counts of sexual battery and penetration involving two patients he saw while affiliated with the university. It was overturned by an appeals court in February, which ruled that Heaps was denied a fair trial because the judge did not share with his attorneys a note from the jury's foreman sharing concerns about a juror's English proficiency.

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Instead of going to trial again, Heaps pleaded guilty to 13 felonies involving a total of five victims and was again sentenced to 11 years in prison.

After his conviction was overturned in February, his attorney Leonard Levine said he believed "it’s just a matter of time before he is totally exonerated.”

Levine did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the guilty plea.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said it was a significant milestone for the seven-year case, during which Heaps had tried to delay proceedings and discredit survivors that testified against him.

“While no sentence can undo the incredible harm that James Heaps engaged in … hopefully these admissions of guilt and the sentence he received today are a small measure of justice for all that the survivors had to endure,” Hochman said.

The renowned UCLA campus gynecologist was indicted in 2021 on multiple counts each of sexual battery by fraud, sexual exploitation of a patient and sexual penetration of an unconscious person by fraudulent representation. The charges were linked to the sexual assaults of seven women between 2009 and 2018.

In the wake of the scandal that erupted in 2019 following the doctor’s arrest, UCLA agreed to pay nearly $700 million in lawsuit settlements to hundreds of Heaps’ patients — a record amount by a public university amid a wave of sexual misconduct scandals by campus doctors in recent years.

UCLA patients said Heaps groped them, made suggestive comments or conducted unnecessarily invasive exams during his 35-year career.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to six counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person, five counts of sexual battery by fraud, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a patient, Hochman said.

John Manly, who represented more than 200 of Heaps’ former patients in lawsuits against the university, said Heaps' guilty plea and sentence sends a clear message that “there will be severe consequences for any violation of patients’ rights and dignity.”