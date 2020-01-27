What Wuhan Is Like Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak has turned into a ghost town as authorities in the United States work to contain the virus.



Residents of Wuhan, China, are putting their lives on hold with the hope of avoiding the virus that causes pneumonia-like respiratory infections and can be fatal in a small minority of cases.



One video shot by an American teacher shows an eery scene of deserted streets in the normally bustling city of 11 million people. When people do venture out, they put on face masks, wear gloves and avoid touching surfaces like doorknobs and elevator buttons.



At least 80 people have died in China, with over 2,000 cases total. In the U.S., five people who had recently traveled to Wuhan tested positive for the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.



Health officials are continuing to screen passengers on international flights for symptoms such as fever, cough and trouble breathing. An increasing number of travelers are wearing face masks.

Fear over the outbreak is also affecting the stock market.



"When you look at the economic impact if there should be more cases reported here, there's a chilling effect," said Fox Business reporter Jackie DeAngelis. "People basically get scared to go out, they get scared to interact with others and as a result of that they'll be spending less."

