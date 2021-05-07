KSAT Community spotlight: National Alliance on Mental Illness - San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – To shine a light on mental illness, KSAT Community is highlighting local nonprofit, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) San Antonio.

The group provides advocacy, education, support, and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

“We are also expanding our services into the faith-based communities with the recent launch of Bridges to Care San Antonio and continue offering our annual Pathways to Hope Conference held every August which will be virtual for a second year,” said Cynthia Van Green, marketing and development manager for NAMI San Antonio.

For over 40 years, NAMI has envisioned a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares.

From monthly general meetings on timely and relevant topics to specialty support groups for essential workers, veterans, universities/college students, family and peer leader programs, NAMI San Antonio values hope, inclusion, empowerment, compassion and fairness.

Ad

NAMI San Antonio has seen an uptick in online attendance of about 35% for their monthly general meetings and inquiries for more informational support groups and education classes.

“Our need is not only financial support to sustain this grassroots nonprofit organization, but to share with the community that these services are available to the greater San Antonio (or South Central TX) area at no cost,” Van Green said. “If anybody is or knows somebody struggling, especially during COVID, they are not alone and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) San Antonio is here to help!”