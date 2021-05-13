Salvation Army San Antonio telethon underway until 7 p.m. Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – If you need essentials such as food, household items and water, or know someone who needs help, Salvation Army is here to serve you.

This year’s National Salvation Army Week is taking the place of what would normally be Salvation Army’s annual luncheon and is expected to serve as the second biggest fundraiser of the year, behind their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The San Antonio Salvation Army will continue their phone bank today (Thursday, May 13) through 7 p.m. in hopes of raising $250,000 during National Salvation Army Week that runs May 10-14.

Each donation helps ensure the nonprofit can continue on its mission to serve the community. If you would like to make a monetary donation during the phone bank, call 210-598-7921.

Ad

“All the money raised today stays local here in San Antonio and helps local families in need,” said Brad Mayhar, a representative for The Salvation Army. “We have programs that go on year-round. We have an emergency family shelter. We have social services programs where we have monthly food distributions, senior programs for the Boys and Girls Club.”

Click here to donate online.

Credit: San Antonio Salvation Army

Opportunities to support Salvation Army:

Donate in May - Your donations help Salvation Army serve the most vulnerable members of our community.

Sign up to be a sustaining partner and give monthly $20, $50, $100 or $500. A sustaining gift will help provide much-needed support consistently throughout the year.

Become a Fundraising Champion. Start your own fundraising page and set your own goal. Share with friends, family or co-workers to help raise funds for life-changing programs.

Have your business become a Matching Partner. Your donation will be used to match contributions made by other donors. Employers can match employees’ donations and make a big impact on helping others in need.

To make a donation to the San Antonio Salvation Army, click here.

Ad

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.

