KSAT to hold phone bank Friday with Red Cross to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts

August 30, 2021. Destrehan, Louisiana. Wendy Halsey of the American Red Cross surveys the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ida while walking through a neighborhood in Destrehan, LA on August 30, 2021. Residents here and in nearby areas are faced with homes severely damaged by Idas fierce winds, as well as flooding, downed power lines, and no water. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is ready to support any communities affected by Hurricane Ida, as its remnants threaten more than 60 million people from the Mid-Atlantic to New England with potential flash flooding.

To help these individuals in need, affected by Hurricane Ida, KSAT Community is teaming up with the American Red Cross this Friday, Sept. 3 by holding a phone bank from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to support the relief efforts.

In Louisiana and Mississippi, more than a million people remain without power and some areas may not have electricity for weeks even as temperatures continue to soar.

If you feel called to help people affected by Hurricane Ida, your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

Across the Gulf Coast, the Red Cross is working around the clock with our partners to provide help to people struggling with the heartbreaking damage left behind by Hurricane Ida.

Ad

Right now, the Red Cross is focused on providing safe shelter, meals and comfort for people in need.

In addition, the Red Cross is working with partners to set up mobile kitchens capable of preparing tens of thousands of meals. Those meals will be loaded onto dozens of Red Cross emergency response vehicles and delivered to people in the hardest-hit areas struggling to recover.

To make a donation, visit redcross.org or text IDA to 90999 to donate $10.

Related articles:

WATCH: Join San Antonio Food Bank, KSAT for town hall on food insecurity in Bexar County

WATCH: Doctors, educators join KSAT’s Ursula Pari for Back To School town hall

Ad

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.