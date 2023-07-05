School supplies, volunteers needed for annual ‘Write Start’ project

To help teachers get on the “write” start this school year, the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is encouraging the community to donate school supplies.

From July 4 until August 4, the United Way will host the “Write Start” project, which supports teachers in the Judson and Somerset Independent School Districts.

According to the United Way, the average K-12 public school teacher in Texas spends $449 of their own money on supplies each year.

Last year, the United Way distributed over 2,000 bags of new school supplies to teachers, the organization said.

The following supplies are needed: #2 pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, disinfecting wipes, dry erase markers, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, highlighters, notebook paper, pens, permanent markers, spiral notebooks, sticky notes, and zipper storage bags.

There are six supply drop-off locations throughout the community.

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County - 700 S. Alamo St., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Cavender Buick GMC North- 17811 San Pedro Ave., Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cavender Buick GMC West- 7400 W. Loop 1604 North, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cavender Cadillac- 7625 N. Loop 1604 East, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cavender Toyota- 5730 NW Loop 410, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Land Rover San Antonio- 13660 IH-10 West, Monday-Satturday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

You can also purchase a school supplies bag by texting WRITESTART to 41444.

In addition to supplies, the United Way is seeking volunteers for prep, assembly, and distribution days.

For more information on the Write Start Project, you can visit the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County’s website.