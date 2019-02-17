Auto 101: What you need to know about different coverages offered in car financing

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have any questions about your warranty or car finance?

In this new feature of Auto 101, Abraham Garcia, finance director of North Park Toyota of San Antonio, has some helpful tips on the different coverages offered in car finance!

"Gap insurance will pay off whatever your insurance does not cover in the event of a total loss, or if it's stolen," said Garcia.

Coverages offered in car financing:

Extended warranties

Tire and wheel coverage

Gap insurance

Life and disability insurance

Prepaid maintenance

"The extended warranty in some cases can go up to 100,000 miles," Garcia said. "If anything happens down the line in three to four years, you're actually covered for that warranty if your engine goes out or transmission, your stereo or AC goes out --- you wouldn't have to pay anything out of pocket."

