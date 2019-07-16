Boy, 10, in stolen truck flees police, rams cruiser in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - A 10-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after Converse police said he led officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck and then tried to run when he crashed into a ditch.

Around 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a black Toyota Tundra being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Station Street in Converse.

As it was traveling down the road, police said the driver -- later identified as the boy -- lost control and struck a parked vehicle in the driveway of a home.

When an officer tried to approach the Tundra, the boy backed into the officer's patrol unit and took off down FM 1976.

The chase ended when deputies tried to spike the truck's tires but the boy swerved into oncoming traffic, struck a tree and wrecked in the ditch.

After taking the boy into custody, Converse police said they received a stolen vehicle report that matched the description of the Tundra.

Police said the boy could face charges including evading arrest in a motor vehicle and vehicle theft.

